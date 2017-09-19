Kids and Parents Jumping for Joy over New Trampoline Park

Kids have been literally bouncing off the walls at the new Get Air Erie ever since they opened.

The new trampoline park, took the place of a vacant former grocery store in the East Grandview Plaza.



A manager at Get Air said, the weekends have been crazy with people wanting to try out the new facility.

However, we’re now hearing that the new Get Air Erie, will have some competitors.

The Millcreek Mall has announced that they will be building a "Vertical Jump Park" in the site of the former Gander Mountain. Their plans are expected to be completed sometime in December.

Then there is Scott Enterprises, they were the first to announce this concept almost two years ago, but no work has been done. The Scott’s announced they would be building a 10-million dollar trampoline adventure park on a vacant lot next to cracker barrel.

Erie News Now called Scott Enterprises for an update on this project, they tell us that their plans are still a go.

Customers at the new park, tell us that they don’t mind the east side location, as the traffic is not as bad and there is plenty of parking unlike many peach street attractions.