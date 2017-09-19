Clarion County Community Bank Dedicates New Franklin Location - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Clarion County Community Bank Dedicates New Franklin Location

Clarion County Community Bank dedicated its new location in Franklin Friday.

It hosted a grand opening ribbon cutting celebration, as well as a public opening house, at the branch at 1272 Elk Street.

"We've been part of Franklin for more than three years and felt it was time to make our own investment into the community with this new facility," said bank board chairman William Hager III.

The new building features a mural painted by local artist Deac Mong that depicts Franklin's history.

"It's a lasting monument of our commitment to help build our communities," said bank president and CEO Jim Kifer.

Clarion County Community Bank is a full-service bank that was founded in 2004.

It is headquartered in Clarion and has branches in Clarion, New Bethlehem and Rimmersburg, Pennsylvania.

