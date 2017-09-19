School Board Renews Contract for Wattsburg Area School District Superintendent

The Wattsburg Area School District Board of Directors voted Monday to renew the contract of its current superintendent for five years.

The unanimous vote will keep Superintendent Kenneth Berlin in the position through June 30, 2023.

He has served as the district's superintendent since Sept. 2013.

The financial terms of the contract were not released.

Berlin has taught in the Harbor Creek School District and has served as the assistant principal and principal at Wattsburg's elementary, middle and high schools. He also worked as the assistant of director of educational programs for the Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit and principal of Iroquois Junior-Senior High School. Berlin has been an adjunct professor at Gannon University and is an adjunct professor in Edinboro University's Educational Leadership program.

