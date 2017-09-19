Suspected Cocaine, Marijuana, LSD Seized from Millcreek Home

A month-long drug investigation in Millcreek has landed a man behind bars.

Jesse Waldron, 25, was arraigned Tuesday morning on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Millcreek Police and the Erie County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Sunday at a home in the 2500 block of West 25th Street.

Suspected cocaine, marijuana and LSD were found inside, police said.

Officers said they have observed a large amount of traffic coming and going from the home during the course of their investigation.

District Judge Denise Stuck-Lewis sent Waldron to the Erie County Prison on $10,000 bond.

