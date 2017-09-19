White House official: Trump would sign Graham-Cassidy repeal bill

President Donald Trump would sign the Graham-Cassidy bill if the legislation to repeal Obamacare makes it to his desk, an administration official told CNN Tuesday.

A source tells CNN that the White House has been working with Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana for weeks on the new effort, and a second source added that Trump himself had quietly encouraged the two senators to take another shot at health care.

CNN Money: What's in the latest Obamacare repeal bill?

Though it seemed as if the effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act was dead in the water after the so-called "skinny" repeal bill failed this summer with a dramatic late-night vote against it by Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona, there is a renewed push to pass a repeal before the end of the month.

The President has also made calls to senators in recent days in an effort to urge them to move forward with health care one more time. In these calls, Trump has warned Republican lawmakers that this could be their last chance to follow through on a seven-year promise to repeal President Barack Obama's signature domestic achievement -- especially in light of a looming deadline that would allow the bill to pass the Senate with a simple majority, rather than with 60 votes.

House Speaker Paul Ryan has said he would bring up the bill to the House floor should the Senate pass it, calling it the "best, last chance" the GOP has to overhaul Obamacare.

Vice President Mike Pence has also been involved on the efforts.

Though he has a day full of meetings at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Pence -- who served in the House from 2001 to 2013 -- flew back to Washington for the Senate Republican policy lunch Tuesday. He will return to New York once the lunch is over.

According to a pool report, Graham flew back with Pence on Air Force Two Tuesday, where the two discussed the health care effort. They also spoke with Ryan over the phone.

The Graham-Cassidy bill would eliminate federal funding for Medicaid expansion and for Obamacare subsidies that lower premiums, deductibles and co-pays in 2020. States would receive a lump sum of money annually through 2026.