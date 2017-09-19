Retail Shopping Service Coming to Erie Area

A new service coming to our area will help make your grocery shopping a lot easier, so easy you don't even have to leave your home.



Erie News Now has learned that Instacart will soon start providing services to more than 90,000 households in our area.

We've confirmed the Wegmans in Erie will be partnering with Instacart, and the service will start in our area on September 27th.

It's a nationwide retail shopping service that does shopping for you, and delivers your order right to your home.

You can place your order online at www.instacart.com, and for orders over $35.00, the delivery fee is $5.99. There are also other payment options available.

Instacart released the following details in a news release to Erie News Now:

Erie area residents can now order from their favorite retailers like Wegmans, CVS and Petco, and have their groceries and everyday essentials delivered straight to their doorsteps in as little as one hour.

Instacart received an overwhelming volume of requests for expansion into this region and is excited to now be delivering to the Erie area. Service areas include: Erie, Waterford, Union City, McKean, McLane, Girard, Cross, Kearsarge, West Millcreek, Westminster, Asbury, Wesleyville, Belle Valley, Northwest, Avonia, Fairview Township, Fairview, Lawrence Park, Lake City and Mill Village.

Instacart is also bringing income earning opportunities to the area with plans to bring on more than 100 new shoppers.

“Over the past year we’ve seen incredible demand in the Erie area,” said Dave Osborne, Senior Regional Director. “We work with a variety of local retailers to provide the freshest, highest quality groceries to our customers. Expansion into Erie gives us an opportunity to expand service in the Pennsylvania market. We’re also excited to build a world class shopper community, where we can offer fun and flexible income earning opportunities for our shoppers, who ultimately deliver this amazing service to the community.”

“We know our customers are busy, and that any found time in their week can make a difference. That’s where we can help – by giving them the option to have Wegmans delivered fresh to their door,” said Heather Pawlowski, vice president of e-commerce for Wegmans. “We’re excited to launch delivery from our local stores in partnership with Instacart as they move into the Erie market. Together, we’re able to provide our customers with a seamless shopping experience with the quality and service they’ve come to expect from Wegmans, without leaving their house.”

How Instacart works: Customers go online to www.Instacart.com or open the Instacart mobile app on their iPhone or Android device, select their city/store, add items to a virtual cart, then choose a delivery window (within one hour, within two hours, or up to seven days in advance) and check out. An Instacart shopper accepts the order on his/her smartphone, uses the Instacart shopper app to guide them through shopping, and then delivers the order to the customer in the designated delivery timeframe.

For orders of $35 or more, the delivery fee is just $5.99.Many customers also take the opportunity to save big over time by signing up for Instacart Express membership, which enables unlimited, free one-hour delivery on orders of $35 or more. After a free trial period, Instacart Express membership is just $14.99 a month or $149 a year.

First time users can also enter the code HELLOERIE (11/28 expiration) at checkout to get $20 off an order of $35 or more, plus a free first time delivery.