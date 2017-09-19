Crash Slows Traffic on Busy West Erie Road

A crash slowed traffic on Erie's west side Tuesday afternoon.

it was reported just after 2:30 p.m. at West 12th and Greengarden.

The two-vehicle crash heavily damaged the front-end of a Cadillac SUV.

Some lanes were temporarily shut down as crews worked to tow away the vehicle and clean up the debris.

