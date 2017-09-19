Crawford County Fair Concerts Losing Money; May Bring Back Big N - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Crawford County Fair Concerts Losing Money; May Bring Back Big Names

Posted: Updated:

The Board of Directors of the Crawford County Fair are trying to figure out how the fair can make more money.  It's attention is on the musical entertainment.

Receipts for this year are not yet counted, but concerts at the fair have lost $300,000 the previous four years. The last time a concert made money was in 2012 when Alan Jackson was the headliner.
      

The board has been unwilling the past few years to pay money, up front, for legendary stars like Jackson. But, looking at the recent losses, the board is thinking about cutting the number of concerts from three to two, and bringing in a big name for one of those nights.

"We're going to check into the big concert, quote unquote, just how much we can go and not worry ourselves to death," said Bill Winters, Board President.

A concert featuring Christian music was popular this year, and board members will, most likely, keep that type of concert on the schedule next year for one night.
 

