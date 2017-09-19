DACA Deadline is Soon For Those Eligible to Reapply, Local Statistics Surprising

The clock is ticking for undocumented Americans, already accepted into the DACA program, to re-apply, so they can stay in the U.S.

The immigrants are on edge since President Donald Trump took action to terminate an Obama era temporary executive order that created DACA or "differed action for childhood arrivals."

Since the DACA program began in June of 2012, the Multicultural Resource Center in Erie says it has helped more than 100 children apply. Census information indicates there could be as many as 10-thousand undocumented people in the Erie area.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service stopped accepting new applications for DACA status as of September 5. Anyone already in DACA, whose benefits will expire between now and March 5 needs to re-apply by October 5th.

Deborah Pazmino, Program Director of Immigration and Language Services at the Erie Multicultural Resource Center said, "Anyone that is in the program right now, if they have employment documents, they are allowed to work legally until those documents expire. Anyone who is scheduled for renewal on or before March 5 should get their renewal application in before October 5.

Pazmino says fears of deportation are real among the clients she works with. She hopes Congress can not only create legislation to maintain the provisions of DACA, but create a lasting path to citizenship. "It is my hope that Congress will not only put DACA in as an immigration law but also then create the steps necessary for these children to actually go on to permanent U.S. Citizenship."