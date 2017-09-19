Child Seriously Injured in Accidental Fall in Lake City - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Child Seriously Injured in Accidental Fall in Lake City

A child suffered serious injuries after an accidental fall in Lake City Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police said.

It was reported at a home in the 10100 block of Hall Ave. around 4:05 p.m.

A two-year-old boy was playing with his twin brother in their bedroom when he apparently climbed on a toy chest and pushed against the window screen, troopers said.

The screen popped out, and the child fell approximately 20 feet to a cement sidewalk, according to State Police.

The child is in serious condition and currently undergoing medical treatment.

The parents were in adjacent rooms at the time, according to troopers.

No negligence is suspected, investigators said.

