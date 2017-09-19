National Recovery Month Highlighted With Annual Erie Event - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

National Recovery Month Highlighted With Annual Erie Event

Posted: Updated:

Each month, there's a number of awareness efforts being celebrated. Among them in September, is National Recovery Month. 

Rita Wheeler, the National Recovery Event Co-chair in Erie, says, "Addiction as well as behavioral health issues, depression, threats of suicide, schizophrenia. all the behavioral health disorders too. Recovery is possible."

The Mental Health Association hosts the annual event at the MLK Center in Erie.  This year's theme was  "Join the Voices for Recovery: Strengthen Families and Communities".     

Each year, the Susan P. Esper Award is given out, and this year it went to someone who highlights the values of family support throughout recovery and is living and promoting recovery for at least the past three  years. 
 

