Man Faces Trial for Millcreek Meth Lab

One of the three people arrested for a meth lab in a Millcreek apartment will face trial.

Steve Bartosek, 36, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on several drug charges Tuesday morning.

He was arrested after investigators served a search warrant in early August at a downstairs apartment in the 1100 block of West Gore Road.

Cody Bartosek, 26, and Julie Fachetti, 24, were also taken into custody and charged with operating a meth lab.

