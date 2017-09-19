New Drug Drop-off Locations Now at 65 Pennsylvania State Police Sites to Combat Opioid Addictions

There's an ongoing effort to curb an epidemic in Pennsylvania. Governor Tom Wolf's Administration took another step to help the opioid abuse issue in the commonwealth. Pennsylvania State Police stations are now drop-off sites for unwanted prescription medications. There are 65 locations.

PA's State Police Commissioner Tyree Blocker was joined by Jennifer Smith, Acting Secretary of the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and other Wolf administration officials at Troop-H Headquarters in Harrisburg on Tuesday, to unveil one of the take-back boxes, which were donated by CVS Health. It's part of the company's commitment to helping the communities prevent drug abuse and misuse.

Smith says, "We are asking for your help in making our communities safer thru the use of these boxes. do your part in keeping these medications out of the hands of individuals who could misuse them. check your cabinets and bathrooms to locate all unwanted or unneeded medication."

Since the start of the initiative, more than 158 tons of drugs have been collected and destroyed.