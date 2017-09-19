Two-Year-Old Falls From Window

A child is in serious condition after falling out a window.

According to a police report, a two-year-old boy was playing with his twin brother when he allegedly climbed on a toy chest and pushed against a window screen.

The screen popped out, which caused the boy to fall 20 ft. onto a cement side walk.

The parents were both home, but in another room at the time of the accident.

The accident happened just after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at a home on the 10,000 block of Hall Ave in Lake City.

The boy is receiving treatment for his serious injuries.

Police say, no negligence is suspected.