Two-Year-Old Falls From Window - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two-Year-Old Falls From Window

Posted: Updated:
LAKE CITY BOROUGH, pa -

A child is in serious condition after falling out a window.

According to a police report, a two-year-old boy was playing with his twin brother when he allegedly climbed on a toy chest and pushed against a window screen.
The screen popped out, which caused the boy to fall 20 ft. onto a cement side walk.
The parents were both home, but in another room at the time of the accident.
The accident happened just after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at a home on the 10,000 block of Hall Ave in Lake City.
The boy is receiving treatment for his serious injuries.
Police say, no negligence is suspected.

