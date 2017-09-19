"Criminal history" definition outlined during County Council hearing over non-discrimination ordinance

The Erie County Human Relations Commission Tuesday defined what is considered "criminal history" under its new controversial anti-discrimination ordinance.

"A previous record of criminal conviction(s) that are greater than ten (10) years from the date of application," the statement begins.

"...This in no way prohibits a landlord or employer from summarily excluding sexually violent predators and those that have committed crimes of violence," it concludes.

HRC directors say they have received complaints from county residents over the years who allege they were not given a rental property because of crimes committed, in some cases, decades earlier.

"Ten years was not an arbitrary number," Joseph Aguglia, HRC executive director. "It would allow for the individual to reform their life if in fact they've kept their nose clean for ten years."

Michael Rensel says one of his five rental properties was destroyed by someone with a prior conviction.

"He had a prior for criminal mischief, he damaged someone's vehicle with a tire iron," Rensel recalled. "When I evicted him, he did $2,000 damage to my property."

And he wants the ordinance revised, to include other crimes. Without that, Rensel says, that damage could happen again.

"Then he came to my home with a weapon to harm me," he added.

Some council members want the HRC to clarify the criminal history section. They say it's too vague, and doesn't list enough crimes that could be discriminated against.

"I'd really like to see them put in drug sales, too, because that can really destroy a house when someone sells drugs out of that," said Councilwoman Carol Loll, who has fought against the ordinance. Loll, a landlord herself, has experienced similar situations with her rental apartments in the City of Erie. She wants approval from the Apartment Association of Northwestern Pennsylvania -- the largest residential rental group in the area -- before voting on this proposal.

Less-controversial areas -- including "gender identity" and "source of income" -- would also be included on the county's list of protected classes under the proposed ordinance.

But on this criminal history portion, other council members are asking their peers to meet in the middle. Council is expected to vote on the ordinance at their next meeting, Loll said. The meeting is scheduled for Oct. 3 at 7p.m. at the Erie County Courthouse, W. 6th St., Erie.

"If you do the crime, you're going to have to do the time," said Council's Vice Chairman, Dr. Kyle Foust. "But when that is over, we have to have some sort of reasonable re-entry plan into society."