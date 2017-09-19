LECOM Bradenton Students Return to Classes

As Hurricane Irma devastated parts of Southern Florida and the Gulf Coast, schools like LECOM Bradenton campus prepared for the worst.

"We're very fortunate, we had very little property damage, there was some trees that were displaced," said Dr. Mark Kauffman, D.O., Associate Dean of Students at LECOM Bradenton.

The students from Florida were use to hurricane season, and most rode out the storm. LECOM canceled classes for six days for others to head home for safety. Classes only resumed this past Monday.

Their biggest challenge came with making up the missed material.

"Because we're a medical school, pharmacy school, and dental school, we have to deliver all the curriculum. They'll have to know that by the time they're having patient care," explained Dr. Kauffman.

Lectures were pushed further back in the calendar, or added to the end of some shorter days. Students in their 3rd and 4th year are in rotations, and if the students did not stay to assist during hurricane relief, the hospitals have rearranged their schedules to make up for the lost days.

But the students were safe, and LECOM knew that at all times thanks to a monitoring system.

"If they were staying in a position, or if they were going home, we knew where they were at, and followed up afterward so that we knew where 100% of our students are at today," said Dr. Kauffman.

They also had a text messaging alert system and toll free number for students to call into.

Dr. Kauffman adds that after the storm passed, several students volunteered in shelters and hospitals, one student even helped rescue people with a kayak from flood situations.