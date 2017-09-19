Commitment to Erie Awards Recognize Local Businesses

Local businesses were recognized Tuesday night during the Times Publishing Company's Sixth Annual Commitment to Erie Awards.

Several businesses received awards for their work in the Erie community to help sustain Erie, address its challenges, and move forward.

Erie Insurance and the West Erie Plaza took home the Commitment to Erie Awards for their common bond of investing in Erie.

Jim Martin, the business writer for the Times said, it's important to honor the businesses in the local community.

"Sometimes the business community is criticized, sometimes they're not recognized. A lot of what they do, we don't see it," explained Martin.

Commitment to Erie (50 or fewer employees): West Erie Plaza

Commitment to Erie (51 or more employees): Erie Insurance

Workplace of the Year (51 or more employees): Larson Texts

Workplace of the Year (50 or fewer employees): Sepco Erie

Community Service (51 or more employees): Gaudenzia Erie Inc.

Community Service (50 or fewer employees): A.Duchini Inc.

New Business of the Year: InnovaTel Telepsychiatry

Nonprofit of the Year Award: Erie Philharmonic

Commitment to Erie Legacy Award: Samuel P. "Pat" Black III

http://www.goerie.com/news/20170919/commitment-to-erie-winners-named