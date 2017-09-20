Erie VA Medical Center Needs Volunteer Drivers

The volunteer transportation network that takes patients to their appointments at the Erie VA Medical Center is one of the largest in the country, but it still needs help.

About 120 volunteer drivers serve the medical center, which ranks fifth in the country, but many of those volunteers prefer to drive within Erie County.

More volunteers are needed to drive longer routes, especially from Erie to the Pittsburgh VA.

Many of the drivers are snowbirds, who spend their winters in Florida, and are not available for the next few months.

"If any community member out there, if you just want to volunteer one day a week, that can make a huge difference in the lives of our veterans," said Sarah Gudgeon, public affairs officer for the Erie VA Medical Center.

"It's a really great experience riding with a lot of the vets," said Andrew Spriegel, volunteer driver. "They have very interesting stories. A lot of them can't get out. They don't have transportation."

For more information on becoming a volunteer driver, you can call 814-860-2454.

