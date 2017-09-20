Bridge Beam Work to Close Millfair Road Thursday

Bridge beam work will close Millfair Road in Erie County to traffic Thursday, according to PennDOT.

The closure will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and extend from a point north of Route 20 to Edward Street.

Traffic will be detoured using Asbury Road.

It will allow construction crews to set the beams for the new bridge on Millfair Road over the CSX Railroad Tracks.

The bridge is part of a $12.5 million project to improve safety and traffic flow on Millfair Road between Routes 5 and 20. Another will be built over the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks, which cross the same road.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.