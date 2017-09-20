Erie Firefighters Battle Flames at Recycling Company

Firefighter spent hours tackling an early morning fire at an Erie recycling company Wednesday.

A passerby called in the fire around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Ave. at World Resource Recovery Systems.

The flames got a good head start in a steel storage building that had bundled aluminum cans, lots of cardboard and plastics inside.

At the height of the fire, flames were shooting into the sky.

For a while, heavy smoke and flames were visible from the Bayfront Connector and much of the lower East side.

Erie fire crews remained at the scene into the afternoon putting out hot spots.

Fire inspectors were called to the scene, but it was too hot for them to get inside and pinpoint the cause.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is looking into whether any runoff could pose a threat.

Erie News Now has learned Wegmans brought in food and water for the firefighters who have spent hours tackling the flames.

