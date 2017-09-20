McKean Tire & Lube: Giving You the Business

McKean Tire & Lube has been serving customers for the past 11 years, selling new tires and doing auto repairs.

It is a small, locally owned shop where customer service is the priority.

Henry Sauers has owned the shop for the past 11 years.

His business philosophy is pretty simple, do good work, sell good tires and try to keep costs affordable.

He said, "If you ask anybody around here, I am kind of a tightwad myself. So I put myself in the customer's shoes."

Manager Daniel Mauser believes customers like the shop's approach.

Not just the pricing but the friendly, personal touch.

Mauser said, "I think people like to come where they know somebody and they are going to be taken care of the right way. They are not just a number walking in the door who need their car fixed."

About 60% of the business is focused on tires. the company selling brands like Cooper and Mastercraft.

But workers don't just deal with car and truck tires.

McKean Tire & Lube sells a lot of tires used on farm equipment.