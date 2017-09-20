Man Thrown from Motorcycle in Crash with SUV in Millcreek

A man was taken to the hospital for treatment after he was thrown from his motorcycle during a crash Wednesday morning in Millcreek Township.

Police were called to Route 505 and Young Road for the accident around 7:22 a.m.

A white Lincoln Navigator was traveling east on Young Road, stopped for the posted sign and proceeded into the intersection without yielding to the motorcycle, according to Millcreek Police.

The motorcycle was traveling north on Route 505 when the collision happened. The impact caused the motorcycle to leave the road on east berm and hit the guard rail, which ejected driver about 20 feet down an embankment, investigators said.

Paramedic took the motorcycle driver to UPMC Hamot for treatment.

Millcreek Police continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.