Pennsylvania's Credit Rating Downgraded

Standard & Poor's has downgraded Pennsylvania's credit rating as lawmakers struggle to reach an agreement on a revenue plan for the state budget and eliminate the commonwealth's decades-long structural budget deficit.

The downgrade has brought the state's rating to A+. Standard & Poor said this means the state has a "strong capacity to meet financial commitments but somewhat susceptible to adverse economic conditions and changes in circumstances."

The state's previous credit rating was AA-, which means it had a "very strong capacity to meet financial obligations."

In the wake of this news, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf issued a statement Wednesday that calls on lawmakers to take fast action to complete the state budget.

"We must reach an immediate resolution to the budget and today's news should be a wake-up call to come together and end this now," said Gov. Wolf. "If an agreement has not progressed by next week, I will be forced to take further steps to manage this situation."

A joint statement sent out Wednesday from GOP leaders in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives said they are disappointed, but it also called the situation a wake-up call.

"Understanding this downgrade is not good news, our members believe we should use it as a wake-up call to deal with major budgetary cost-drivers facing our government.

The deadline to pass the complete state budget was July 1.

