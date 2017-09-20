6 Mile Wine Cellars: Giving You the Business

6 Mile Wine Cellars is Harborcreek Township's only winery.

It opened five years ago and although it is still small, it has grown considerably and keeps growing.

The winery opened in 2012 by two friends and business partners, Patrick Walsh and Bart Towell.

It started very small, producing just 500 gallons of wine in year one.

Annual production now tops 4,000 gallons.The wine is sold on site, in state stores, local restaurants and brew pubs.

Tasting Room Manager Sherri Towell said, "We really have grown. So much of it has been word of mouth from the public."

Visitors see the usual oak barrels, steel holding tanks and equipment for bottling and labeling.

But the building housing the winery is something special, a barn moved to the site more than 100 years ago.

Towell said, "They find it very peaceful. They just love the history and the age of it. They feel it is very natural."

The winery draws wine lovers primarily from Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Buffalo.

But others make much longer trips to enjoy the wine.