Funding Competition Launched to Help Entrepreneurs

Pennsylvania State Police were called to the home on Route 198 near the roundabout Friday afternoon after a reported domestic incident around 12:18 p.m.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police were called to the home on Route 198 near the roundabout Friday afternoon after a reported domestic incident around 12:18 p.m.More >>
It is the largest locomotive deal by any Class 1 railroad since 2014, according to GE.More >>
It is the largest locomotive deal by any Class 1 railroad since 2014, according to GE.More >>
It started just after 11 p.m. Thursday at West 17th and Liberty.More >>
It started just after 11 p.m. Thursday at West 17th and Liberty.More >>
Four overdoses occurred within the Clearfield and Forest County areas, troopers said. One person died and the other were revived.More >>
Four overdoses occurred within the Clearfield and Forest County areas, troopers said. One person died and the other were revived.More >>
A fire chief told Erie News Now the fire started just after 7 p.m. in a kitchen on the second floor.More >>
A fire chief told Erie News Now the fire started just after 7 p.m. in a kitchen on the second floor.More >>
The Pennsylvania State Police Vice Unit served a search warrant at 10015 Railroad Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
The Pennsylvania State Police Vice Unit served a search warrant at 10015 Railroad Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Police caught up with an Erie man wanted on charges he supplied the deadly combination of heroin and fentanyl that claimed the life of local woman last month. Derrick Hemphill Sr., 27, was arraigned before District Judge Paul Urbaniak on nearly a dozen criminal charges.More >>
Police caught up with an Erie man wanted on charges he supplied the deadly combination of heroin and fentanyl that claimed the life of local woman last month. Derrick Hemphill Sr., 27, was arraigned before District Judge Paul Urbaniak on nearly a dozen criminal charges.More >>
It happened at the store on West Ridge Road around 6:30 a.m. Dec. 5.More >>
It happened at the store on West Ridge Road around 6:30 a.m. Dec. 5.More >>