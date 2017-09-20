Funding Competition Launched to Help Entrepreneurs - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Funding Competition Launched to Help Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs looking to grow and maintain a business in Erie could get the break they are looking for.

The Idea Fund and Ben Franklin Technology Partners teamed up to launch The Starting Line - a pre-seed funding competition designed to help entrepreneurs get off the ground. 

Organizers said they are looking for applicants that want to bring solutions to the community's challenges.

The competition consist of three stages.

The Idea Fund will offer more than $20,000 in awards. The four top prizes received $5,000 each.

Organizers said this allows for a comfortable environment for people to share their ideas.

"It's a daunting process to try and just get their ideas off the ground, so that's simply what this is," said Rebecca Styn, director of non-profit and community investment for Erie Management Group." We just want to know their ideas. They do not need to be in business. They do not need to generate income. We just want somebody with a great idea that can help benefit the community, and we just want to hear from them."

Anyone interested in the competition can apply online here.

