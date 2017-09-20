Saint Vincent Hospital Announces $9.5M Women and Infants Center

Saint Vincent Hospital is moving forward with the second phase of a $115 million expansion project.

Hospital leaders Wednesday unveiled plans to establish a new $9.5 million Women and Infants Center.

It will be located on the hospital's 5th floor and house new labor and postpartum patient rooms. It will also provide neonatal intensive care services.

There will also be a new family-friendly reception area and renovated corridors, complete with state-of-the art nursing stations.

Phase one of the expansion saw renovations to the hospital's emergency room.

Saint Vincent Hospital President Dr. Chris Clark said the new project will allow the hospital to redefine women's healthcare services.

Construction on the Women and Infants Center is expected to be completed in late 2018.

