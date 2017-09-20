Venango County Woman Faces Trial for Attempted Homicide

A Venango County woman will face trial on charges including attempted homicide after investigators say she fired a gun at her boyfriend.

A district judge bound over all charges against Jodi Moody, 55, during a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon.

The charges include two counts of attempted homicide and aggravated assault and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 9 inside a Victory Township home.

Moody got into an altercation with her live-in boyfriend, chased him around their house and fired a gun at him three times, troopers said.

The man eventually disarmed Moody, and she ran away, according to State Police.

Police arrested Moody several hours later in Farrell.

She remains in the Venango County Jail on $200,000 bond.

