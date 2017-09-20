Erie Homicide Suspect Nabbed In Buffalo

An Erie man, wanted for murder, is nabbed Wednesday afternoon in Buffalo.

U.S. Marshals arrested David Dalton, 29, around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Dalton is the fourth suspect charged in the shooting death of David Tate, 28, back on June 29th.

Erie police say Dalton conspired with a group of people to rob Tate and another man of drugs.

Detectives say Dalton and Jalen Reynolds are the two who opened fire on Tate, killing him outside of a home in the 1300 block of East 20th street around 3:30 in the morning.

U.S. Marshals tell Erie News Now they picked Dalton up in Buffalo city limits, he reportedly had drugs on him at the time of his arrest.

He's now in a New York prison awaiting extradition to Erie to face murder charges.