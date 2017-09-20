Pat Benatar Concert Will Not Be Rescheduled

The Pat Benatar concert originally scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20 at the Warner Theatre will not be rescheduled, Erie Events announced Thursday.

Erie Events originally announced Wednesday evening the show with Neil Giraldo had been postponed due to illness.

It was working to reschedule the date, but the concert has now been canceled.

Refunds will be available starting Monday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. at the Erie Insurance Arena box office or by calling 814-452-4857.

Anyone who used a credit card to purchase tickets with a credit card from ErieEvents.com will see the money automatically refunded to their account within ten days.

