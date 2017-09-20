Local Domestic Violence Agency Updates Community on Federal Grant Usage

According to a 2016 report by the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence, there were 102 domestic violence-related murders in the state, with three reported in Erie County alone.

SafeNet, a local organization dedicated to domestic violence is stepping up in the community to try and prevent abusive relationships from reaching a fatal result.

SafeNet is currently receiving $125,000 per year for three years ($375,000 overall) as part of a federal STOP grant.

The grant is part of the U.S Department of Justice, Office of Violence Against Women and STOP is a program of the federal Violence Against Women Act.

Today, the organization held a press conference to update the community on their use of the grant money.

The grant allows SafeNet to purchase high-tech gear, including iPads, high-definition cameras and alternative lighting kits, as a way to investigate domestic violence incidents.

Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri says that the equipment portion of the grant is vital for many reasons.

"It's very important that the funds were utilized in this regard.” Daneri said. “Because any investigation whether it's domestic abuse, sexual abuse, or anything, there requires a gathering of evidence."

The iPads are used as a translation tools for victims who may not speak any English. Using a Skype-like system, an investigator could connect with a translator in real time.

Perhaps the most critical of the gear is the alternative lighting kit. The kit is used to recognize deep bruising and lacerations a victim may suffer, which otherwise could be missed by the naked eye.

In addition to funding the equipment, the grant also allocates money to both the Erie and Millcreek Police Departments. Both departments have recently teamed up to join a program that connects a victim to domestic violence services.

According to SafeNet Executive Director Linda King, the program was started in Baltimore, Maryland and reduced crime significantly in the areas it was used in.

King echoed Daneri’s viewpoints on the program, particularly with how it combines different organizations in the area to create a large support group.

“This grant brings people together to the table so they can talk.” King said. “And we can focus on what’s working and what isn’t working.”

According to SafeNet, roughly 1500 people use their services each year.

If you, or a loved one may be experiencing some form of domestic abuse , please visit the SafeNet website at http://www.safeneterie.org/ .