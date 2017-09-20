French Creek Animal Rescue Helps Dog Lost for Four Years Find Forever Home

Meet Rain, a six-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier, now back in Erie.

"There's so many things that this girl cannot tell us," said Jessica Kellogg, Director of the French Creek Animal Rescue.

Rain was surrounded to French Creek Animal Rescue in 2013, when her loving family unfortunately were forced to move, and unable to take her with them. Through a local groomer, they found her a new home, with a truck driver, who was looking for a road companion.

"Since this dog loved being with people, and loved going for rides, we thought she'd be a perfect match," said Kellogg.

Then about three months later, Jessica Kellogg received a call that he lost her in Maine, and could not stay to look for her because of his job. Kellogg and her contacts were unable to locate Rain, until a few days ago.

"She was found in Platte City, Missouri, which is about 13-14 hours away. She was in a Tobacco field," explained Kellogg.

No one claimed her, so when scanned for a microchip, Kellogg's name popped up. A rescuer from Meadville then drove to pick her up.

Now, she's recovering. from a skin infection, bacterial and yeast infection, sunburn, fly bites, tumors and growths, underweight, and possibly hearing loss. She is on antibiotics, and will undergo surgery soon. They are hopeful within one-to-two months she can head to her forever home.

Rain's story could have gone unknown, and she could have spent her life in a shelter, had she not been micro-chipped.

"They can lose their collars, they can lose their tags, they can lose all these things on them but the microchip actually goes under their skin and stays there," said Kellogg.

This loving, goofball, is ready to find a family to love.

"We don't know exactly what happened to her, but it looked like she had some rough things happen to her, and it didn't kill her spirit. I just hope people realize rescue dogs are just as great as any other dog."

For information on how to adopt Rain, https://www.facebook.com/frenchcreekanimalrescue/