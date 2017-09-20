Erie school leaders "hopeful" new state budget talks include long-term funding

No new revenue, no deal.

The Pennsylvania State Senate Wednesday overwhelmingly rejected the House's plan for a balanced budget, 43-7.

The move, considered a win for the Erie School District because the plan cut the district's long-term additional funding.

"Senate leadership, I've talked to them and they're going to put the money back in," said Laughlin by phone from Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon.

Laughlin said he expects the district will still receive the district an additional $14 million this year. But negotiations over the recurring revenue continue.

"There are a handful of House members that were pretty adamant about pulling that money out," said Laughlin, a Republican representing the 49th District, which covers Erie County. "Those are the members I plan on visiting face-to-face."

District leaders, moving forward right now as if they will receive that money, consulting with the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

"There is no point in us submitting a (financial) recovery plan until we know what's going to happen with that money," said Superintendent Brian Polito, referring to the plan the district had hoped to submit earlier this summer.

The Senate is seeking upwards of $570 million in new revenue from things like expanded gaming, and a shale natural gas tax. The House plan included no new taxes, a key reason why this deal was shot down.

In the meantime, the school district could make up to $3 million by selling five vacant and underutilized buildings. One of those was sold on Wednesday, the former Central Kitchen at 316 E. 21st St. for about $115,000.

"We hope to use that money to help with renovations in our remaining buildings," Polito said.

The district is relying on that money to prevent a $19 million structural deficit by the 2021-22 school year. So as the budget stalemate nears its fourth month, both side remain optimistic, that the district will receive all the money it needs.

"Without it," said Polito, who is also certified public accountant, "it's almost impossible to balance our budget locally."