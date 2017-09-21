Penn State Behrend Students Go Face-to-Face with Potential Employers

Penn State Behrend students went face-to-face with potential employers during the college's annual career fair Wednesday afternoon.

174 companies from around the country set up at the Junker Center to answer questions and accept resumes from students who were hoping to land a job or internship.

Behrend's Career Services Director Courtney Steding said the career fair offers a variety of options for whatever interests students.

"We have a diverse population here at Behrend," said Steding. "We know that students want to explore beyond Erie, Pennsylvania, so the importance of getting these national companies is really big for them because our students, some might want to stay in Erie, and others want to explore other locations. It's great to have that representation from all around."

More than 30 companies are expected to return to the campus Thursday to interview candidates for positions.

