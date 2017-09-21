LECOM's Lifeworks Erie Promotes Health, Wellness with Free Clinic

Hundreds of people stopped by a health and wellness clinic Wednesday to take a proactive approach to their health.

LECOM's Lifeworks Erie hosted its annual Don't Let the Flu Bug You flu shot campaign at the Erie Shrine Club.

More than 50 vendors were also available. Health and wellness speakers also presented as part of the Living Well, Living Long Expo.

The flu campaign started 40 years ago.

"We are offering the flu vaccinations in order to keep people healthy and also connecting older adults with resources in the community that they can beenfit from and access," said Tessa Ryker, CEO of Lifeworks Erie. "The vendors and presentations are related to living well, living long, which connects to our mission and the mission for LECOM as well."

The free expo served ages 9 to 99.

