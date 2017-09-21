Fire Damages West Erie Home - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fire Damages West Erie Home

Posted: Updated:

A west Erie home suffered damage after a fire Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 1300 block of West 42nd Street around 8 a.m.

They arrived to find smoke coming from the home. One person reportedly suffered smoke inhalation.

The fire is believed to have started in the basement, according to reports from the scene.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com