Fire Damages West Erie Home

A west Erie home suffered damage after a fire Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 1300 block of West 42nd Street around 8 a.m.

They arrived to find smoke coming from the home. One person reportedly suffered smoke inhalation.

The fire is believed to have started in the basement, according to reports from the scene.

