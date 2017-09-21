Friends Prank Man with Wake Up Call from Fairview Marching Band - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Friends Prank Man with Wake Up Call from Fairview Marching Band

An Erie resident received quite the wake-up call Wednesday morning.

The Fairview High School band marched to Eric Roudybush's house at 6:30 a.m. to say good morning and play him some tunes.

It was part of the band's wake up fundraiser for its trip to Hawaii.

Eric's brother Dan Roudybush and their friends were the winners and donated $100 to send the band to awaken Eric as a friendly prank.

Friends said Eric is not much of a morning person, and he played in the march band back when he attended school, so it made for the perfect prank.

Morning person or not, Eric said it was still a good start to his day.

"I'll definitely have a great day," said Eric. "I might take a little nap later you know, but it was fabulous."

He also said he wants to thank the marching band and wish them luck on their trip.

