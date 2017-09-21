Erie City Council Approves Traffic Studies

Erie City Council Wednesday night approved a pair of traffic studies that it said will help cut down on accidents.

The first will be done at the intersection of Ash Street and Pine Avenue near East 33rd and 34th Streets.

Council president Caz Kwitowski is looking for better traffic control there.

Another study will be conducted on Parade Street between East 14th and 16th Streets.

He said traffic control and signage are concerns there, too.

The city's traffic engineer will review both proposals.

Kwitowski said the studies will not cost taxpayers additional money.

