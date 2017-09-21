UPMC HAMOT Doctor Says it Could be too Early to get a Flu Shot

As we head toward Fall, many people start to consider that dreaded annual chore of getting the flu shot. But is it too early to get that shot? We talked to one doctor who says yes it is.

David Hutzel a doctor at UPMC Hamot said he's telling his patients that it's best to wait a few more weeks to get a flu shot.

"We're recommending in our office that patients wait until at the earliest Sept. 30. That's when we're having our flu shot clinic here, but really October and even November is not unusual," Hutzel said.

Flu season usually peaks in February and March, according to Hutzel. He warns patients that getting it this early could make the vaccine wear off by that time.

According to the Centers for Disease Control's website, people should get their flu shots at least by the end of October.

Hutzel said he believes the push for people to get their vaccines before the flu season begins is a marketing strategy for businesses. Allowing them to get rid of as many vaccines as possible.

"We have about 1,000 doses right now that if we don't use we lose money on," Hutzel said. "So I understand that you [businesses] want to be the first to advertise it and the first to give it out and I think these Pharmacies have thousands and thousands of doses on their shelf that they don't want to get stuck with at the end of the season."

If you've already received your flu shot this year, Hutzel said you shouldn't worry that is won't be effective.

"It's better to get a flu shot then to not get one," Hutzel said.