Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Erie International Airport

Nearly three dozen airline passengers are safe after a Rochester-bound plane made an emergency landing at Erie International Airport Thursday.

The commercial Delta flight landed safely just after 11 a.m. with 34 passengers and three crew members on board.

Emergency crews were called to the airport around 10:55 a.m. after receiving reports that a plane was running on one engine.

The flight from Detroit was heading to Rochester, New York when the pilot said an indicator light came on that showed something was wrong with one of the engines.

The pilot was forced to shut it down and divert the plane to Erie.

Erie International Airport Executive Director George Doughty and a fire chief said the emergency response was great, and this situation could have been a lot worse but fortunately was not.

