Bond Reduction Request Denied for Erie Man Charged in Fatal Overdose

A bond reduction request has been denied for the Erie man charged with supplying drugs in a fatal overdose.

Damon Henderson, 27, faces a total of nine felony charges, including one count of drug delivery resulting in death.

The 56-year-old victim died at UPMC Hamot in June after he was found at a Millcreek Township home in cardiac arrest.

The victim purchased a combination of heroin and fentanyl, as well as cocaine, from Henderson outside an east Erie convenience store in June, according to investigators.

Henderson has been behind bars in the Erie County Prison on $500,000 bond.

His lawyer asked Thursday to have the bond reduced to 10 percent of $200,000.

The Commonwealth argued he is essentially facing a third-degree murder charge and should not be let out of jail.

Judge Stephanie Domitrovich agreed and denied his bond request.

