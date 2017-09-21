Community Blood Bank Cuts Ribbon on New Bloodmobile

Donating blood will now be even easier.

The Community Blood Bank unveiled its new bloodmobile at a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning.

The bloodmobile increases the on-board donor capacity by adding five beds for simultaneous donations.

It also has more room for private screening booths.

These upgrades will help the non-profit reach donors while providing new opportunities to donate.

The old bloodmobile will not be retired just yet.

The Community Blood Bank is donating the old unit to the Global Blood Fun, an organization that looks to improve the safety of blood in the poorest parts of the world.

It will give the old Erie bloodmobile new life in Mexico City, Mexico.

