Community Blood Bank Cuts Ribbon on New Bloodmobile - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Community Blood Bank Cuts Ribbon on New Bloodmobile

Posted: Updated:

Donating blood will now be even easier.

The Community Blood Bank unveiled its new bloodmobile at a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning.

The bloodmobile increases the on-board donor capacity by adding five beds for simultaneous donations.

It also has more room for private screening booths.

These upgrades will help the non-profit reach donors while providing new opportunities to donate.

The old bloodmobile will not be retired just  yet.

The Community Blood Bank is donating the old unit to the Global Blood Fun, an organization that looks to improve the safety of blood in the poorest parts of the world.

It will give the old Erie bloodmobile new life in Mexico City, Mexico.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com