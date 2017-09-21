Beach 8 Improvement Project Underway

Work is now well underway on a $3 million face lift of beach 8 at Presque Isle.

Crews, using heavy equipment, began working this month to demolish buildings and rip up the old parking lot.

The plan calls for a new larger parking lot with a turf surface, new trees, landscaping and rain gardens.

Plus a new concession stand and two new restroom facilities.

And the start of a promenade linking beaches 6,7, and 8.

Park Operations Manager Matt Greene said, "We really want to be cognizant about how we connect all those things together. So when people find their parking spot it is really easy to get around to those other locations on the park, whether it is taking a shuttle bus or walking. So it reduces congestion and is ultimately better for the environment."

The work is expected to be done next spring.