Child Hit by Foul Ball at Yankee Stadium Prompts Safety Discussion for All Ballparks

Baseball fans are still talking after a three-year old girl was hit by a line drive foul ball at Yankee Stadium last night. The incident even brought some ball players to tears. The cry is now getting louder to making ball parks safer, and changes could be made at Erie's UPMC Park.

The three-year old was struck by a foul ball off the bat of Yankee Third Baseman Todd Frazier. The ball was clocked at 105 miles an hour. The child's family reported today that the little girl is going to be OK, but they also said it is unknown if she will need surgery.



Erie's UPMC Park has had its share of fans getting hit by foul balls or a flying bat. Seawolves President Greg Coleman said the ballpark owner, Erie Events, has had different experts come inside over the past several months. Those experts examined the stands to determine how the safety netting could be expanded. Currently, the netting is only behind home plate.



There's going to be a decision made about UPMC Park, and Coleman says, depending what is done, there's going to be an outcry from either fans who want more safety, or fans who want continued access to the players.

"We've got great partners at the ballpark. We've got great emergency personnel that are there to respond. Our ushers are trained to handle that. But it certainly warrants taking a look to see what the options are, to see if it makes sense. Now, there's two sides to the coin. For every fan that would prefer to be sitting behind a net, there's someone who prefers access. So you've got to weigh all your options to make sure you're making the right decision, he said.



Coleman says UPMC Park was built before cell phones had all the information they have today, and more people are not paying attention to the action on the field at all times. He says he wouldn't be surprised if all ballparks have to expand the safety netting.