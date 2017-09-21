Case Closed on Leg Found Along Lake Erie Shoreline in Girard Township

The Erie County Coroner has closed the case of a leg that washed up on the Lake Erie shoreline in June.

The leg was found by a person who was walking along the shoreline in Girard Township.

The leg belonged to a person who was killed in a plane crash near Cleveland last December, according to Coroner Lyell Cook.

DNA samples were used to make the identification.

Other body parts washed up the same week in June near Willowick, Ohio, Cook said.

He said the remains belonged to a different victim of the crash.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.