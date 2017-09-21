Bond Request Denied for Wattsburg Man who Fired at State Trooper - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Bond Request Denied for Wattsburg Man who Fired at State Trooper

A Wattsburg man charged with firing a gun inside an occupied home and at a state trooper had his request for a lower bond denied Thursday.

Andy Allen, 50, faces charges including assault on a law enforcement officer.

Troopers were called to a home in Wattsburg in late August for a report of a domestic dispute between Allen and his domestic partner.

State Police arrived at the home and ordered Allen to place his hands on his head, but he refused.

Allen instead went into the home, got a pistol and fired, troopers said.

He then grabbed a shotgun and fired two rounds, which hit a tree above a trooper, who was taking cover behind a vehicle, according to State Police.

No one was injured.

Allen remains in the Erie County Prison on $500,000 bond.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday.

