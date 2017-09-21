Mercyhurst Students Sign Steel Beam to Be Used In New Residence - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Mercyhurst Students Sign Steel Beam to Be Used In New Residence Hall

Posted: Updated:

Work is underway to complete a $25 million dollar residence hall at Mercyhurst University and an annual event on campus had a steel beam for the building, as a centerpiece. President  Michael Victor brought a steel beam from the anticipated residence hall, to display before the crowd, at the yearly Mass of the Holy Spirit. It's a kick-off mass for the school year, a campus tradition, that's followed by a picnic for the school community.

Victor says this year, students have the chance to leave their mark on the beam, to later be used in the new hall. "Everyone of the students today, gets to sign their names, so 20 years from now, they can say, my name is on that building."  That building will be a U-shaped structure for an estimated 350 students in the 2018-2019 school year. 

