Erie SeaWolves Earn Award for Best Marketing, Promotions in Mino - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie SeaWolves Earn Award for Best Marketing, Promotions in Minor League Baseball

Posted: Updated:

The Erie SeaWolves has been named the winner of the Larry MacPhail Award.

It is awarded each year to the team that has the best marketing and promotions in all of Minor League Baseball.

The team put together a number of unusual promotions this year.

It launched a successful campaign to win Minor League Baseball's Bush's Home Run Recipe contest with its Mojo and AC Rocket Dog, which beat out 64 other teams.

The SeaWolves also hosted Alternative Facts Night, where championship rings were given to fans.

The promotion received national recognition.

The award will be presented to the SeaWolves during the baseball winter meetings in Orlando this December.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com