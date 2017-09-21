Erie SeaWolves Earn Award for Best Marketing, Promotions in Minor League Baseball

The Erie SeaWolves has been named the winner of the Larry MacPhail Award.

It is awarded each year to the team that has the best marketing and promotions in all of Minor League Baseball.

The team put together a number of unusual promotions this year.

It launched a successful campaign to win Minor League Baseball's Bush's Home Run Recipe contest with its Mojo and AC Rocket Dog, which beat out 64 other teams.

The SeaWolves also hosted Alternative Facts Night, where championship rings were given to fans.

The promotion received national recognition.

The award will be presented to the SeaWolves during the baseball winter meetings in Orlando this December.

