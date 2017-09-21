Meadville Driver License Center Closed Until Further Notice

The Meadville Driver License Center has closed until further notice due to a facility issue, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Thursday afternoon.

In the meantime, anyone who need a driver's license photo or services is being directed to the Erie Driver License Center at 7200 Peach Street or the Seneca Driver License Center at 143 Airport Road.

Anyone who has scheduled a road test for Sept. 22nd or 23rd will need to take the test at the Seneca Driver's License Center.

You can also take care of driver and vehicle services online through PennDOT's website here.

