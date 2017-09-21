JR's Comedy Club Celebrates 20 Years

They say laughter is the best medicine, and for the last 20 years, JR’s Last Laugh Comedy Club in downtown Erie has been the perfect prescription.

The popular comedy club is celebrating their 20th anniversary this year.

With a lineup of star comedians and those just breaking on to the scene, the club has offered comedy-seekers a unique atmosphere.

“There's not many places that you could sit feet away from a national act and even get the chance to talk with them afterwards.” said Dave Lintz Jr., Co-Owner of the Comedy Club. “That's quite a neat night out for people.”

Litz has been here since the very beginning. The 1402 State Street location was originally the McGarvey Building, and was opened in 1909 as a reliable furnishing store. Litz and others bought part of the property and opened it as the comedy club in 1997. They gained full ownership of the building in 2016.

With years of different acts performing night in and night out , it can be tough to pick favorites.

“So many notable shows.” Litz said. “I couldn't pick one that's my favorite, there's just so many.”

The club has gained a reputation for being a great place for comedians to practice their material. Most notably, actor, comedian and Pittsburgh native Billy Gardell, star of CBS’s Mike and Molly. Gardell performed at the club last year to prepare for a comedy special, and is due to return in 2018 for preparation of another special.

It’s not just the club’s reputation that is growing, the building's facade recently underwent a facelift late last year. The building is also adding an elevator to access the building’s second floor for more floorspace.

Assisting the club in the renovations is the Erie Downtown Partnership. CEO John Buncha has worked closely with the staff at JR’s and spoke to their positive impact in the community.

“It's [JR’s] been a tremendous asset in their leadership, in their position in the downtown community.” Buchna said. “And we're truly truly pleased that they're a part of downtown and we wish them all continued success."

The renovation project should be complete by Spring 2018

As for the comedy side of things, Litz and his staff are working to ensure they can please audiences for generations to come.

“I try to get acts in here , for all waves.” Litz said. “Whether you're 21 or you're old like me, [having] something for everybody is crucial.”

The entertainment kicked off Thursday night with comedian Rocky Laporte. Laporte will be performing at the club through Saturday night.

