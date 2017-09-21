Dead carp test positive for virus in Pymatuning Lake

The shoreline of the Espyville Marina is littered with dozens of dead carp. Lab results Thursday, showing these fish are among the estimated thousands in Pymatuning State Park killed by the Koi Herpes Virus.

"It's found in ornamental carp, people that raise koi fish, things like that," said Dan Bickel, superintendent of Pymatuning State Park, located in western Crawford and Mercer Counties between Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Three weeks ago, officials in Ohio began noticing these bottom-feeders swimming on the surface, a clear sign something was wrong.

"There have been fish kills in the park before, but not quite to this scale," said Bickel.

Koi are not a natural species to these waters. So now the big question: how did the virus get here?

"That's one of the biggest concerns, that it got in here through somebody dumping bait in the lake or somebody dumping sick fish in the lake," Bickel suspects.

Bickel says the virus is highly contagious and highly fatal. The mortality rate: around 80-90 percent. Carp are among the most populous fish in the 17,088 acre lake.

The good news is that park rangers have yet to find a fish killed by that virus in Pymatuning's upper lake, the popular tourist area with the Spillway that gave the park its famous slogan "A place where the ducks walk on the fishes backs."

"The virus is very specific to carp," Bickel stresses. "It can't be passed onto other fish species or people."

Cooler weather and water will kill the virus overtime, he adds, noting park rangers and other officials from both Pennsylvania and Ohio are cleaning up local shorelines and waterways each day.

But rather than seeing the ducks walk on the fish, visitors to Pymatuning will likely see ducks swimming by the fish for the rest of the season.